Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Shenuque Tissera
May 29, 2023 | 1:06 PM
ADVERTISING

It might be Memorial Day, but that still doesn't stop Monday from being rough for these celebs.

5. Tom Sandoval because he was caught talking to Raquel Leviss on the phone.

Sources: TMZ
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content