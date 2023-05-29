5 People Having A Bad Monday.

It might be Memorial Day, but that still doesn't stop Monday from being rough for these celebs.5. Tom Sandoval because he was caught talking to Raquel Leviss on the phone. Despite Sandoval and Leviss claiming things are over between them, new evidence claims otherwise. Sandoval was on his way to Pittsburgh when a fellow passenger caught a glimpse of the Vanderpump Rules star and snapped a pic of him. What he captured in the pic was Tom talking to someone on the phone, and the screen clearly shows that it's Raquel Leviss. The picture suggests that Raquel, who was recently in a mental health facility, is out because of strict no-phone policies in those types of facilities. Ariana Maddix has called out her ex and Raquel saying that she didn't believe the two were done. This might be evidence to prove that Maddix is correct. The internet isn't a great place for Tom right now. I don’t generally like to speak negatively about people or their looks but Tom Sandoval looks like a C list magician who borrowed a bunch of money from his dad for his magic business but then lost it all on a bad Bitcoin investment. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) May 25, 2023 4. Billie Eilish because people are calling her a sell-out. Eilish became vastly popular because of her music and sense of fashion, which has recently changed. For the most part, Eilish has abandoned her original tom-boy style for a more traditional femme-presenting style, and boy, oh boy, do the haters hate it. Eilish took to Instagram to address the comments on her 'selling out' with a simple message channeled from Logan Roy himself, 'F*ck off.' She wasn't as crass as Logan Roy but took to the internet to call out the critique saying women can be interested in presenting in multiple ways, and her style isn't binary. The full message went like this: 'I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman. And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout ... and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest blah blah ... you guys are true idiots LOL.' Eilish has since deleted the post, but the sentiment holds for her. Like all women, she wants to make choices about her style and body without being shamed and criticized for it. 3. Miami Heat fans because they are on the cusp of history for the wrong reasons. The Miami Heat have had a historic run this year in the NBA playoffs and are one win over the Boston Celtics from being only the second 8th seed ever to make the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they are also one loss away from being the first team to ever blow a 3-0 lead in the playoffs. The two teams played on Saturday, and with 3 seconds left, Miami was up one before Boston guard Derrick White scored a game-winning layup sending Heat fans into a frenzy about referee decisions to add .9 seconds to the clock and send those Bostonians into a riot on the streets. This may seem silly if you aren't a basketball fan, so for context, this would be like if Miami was a tortoise in a race with Boston, who is a hare. Nobody came into this seriously thinking the tortoise could beat the hare except for the tortoise and his unwavering belligerent fans. So when the race started, the tortoise turned to the hare, said, 'Hey, what's that,' and when the hare turned away, the tortoise hit him over the head with a frying pan knocking him out and then took off sprinting, something nobody expected. There was no rule against knocking your opponent out with a frying pan, so the move stood. Unfortunately, right before the finish line, the tortoise broke his leg and is now trying to crawl to the end, but the hare woke up angry and found something deep inside of him and is now only a few strides from beating the tortoise. Does that make sense? Probably not, but the final game happens tonight on Memorial Day, and you best believe if Miami loses, people will only remember this team's year as one of the biggest failures in the history of the NBA. There’s gotta be at least one person in the world who supports Arsenal, Dortmund, and the Miami Heat. My god that person is down horrendous. — Jake. (@YedIin) May 28, 2023 Dear Twitter, As I sit here, fingers hovering over the keyboard, I struggle to find the right words to express the sadness that fills my heart. It pains me to say goodbye, but it's time for me to walk away from this virtual world we've shared. The Miami Heat broke me. Miami,… — Buhownz (@Demar305) May 28, 2023 2. Jewel because she sang the national anthem at the Indy 500, and the national anthem police were not pleased. The singer sang the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500, and many fans found it awful. The singer had a unique twist to the song, and it didn't quite land the way she may have wanted it to. The performance had Jewel playing an acoustic guitar where she slowed down the song to make it feel almost like a soulful ballad with elements of country strewn about. 🙄For the love of god, just sing the national anthem as it’s meant to be sung. Don’t put your own spin on it. Sacrilegious. Ugh. #jewel #indy500 🇺🇸🏁 — Concerned Canadian Serena🇨🇦🇮🇹 🏴 (@Serena_writes) May 28, 2023 Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it. What a shame. — Nancy Gould (@nagould) May 28, 2023 jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date — boone (@im_boone) May 28, 2023 While many hated Jewel's take on it, some found it profoundly moving. What did they expect when they asked Jewel to sing the national anthem? She was AMAZING! — Gina CEO (not a real CEO) (@GinaKoenig101) May 28, 2023 NGL, Jewel singing the National Anthem brought this bird to tears. Well done. ❤️🇺🇸 #Indy500 — MurderHawk (@MurderHawk500) May 28, 2023 You go girl, there’s not many artists that can pull off a unique interpretation of the National Anthem, but you sure did, Jewel. 👊🏻❤️🇺🇸 — Terri (@DarlingtonChick) May 28, 2023 1. Roger Waters because people call him a fascist for dressing up as a Nazi at two of his concerts in Berlin. The rockstar took to Twitter to insist that he was not a Nazi and defended his choice to walk on stage in what could only be described as reminiscent of the Gestapo. Berlin police have investigated whether Water's choice of regalia (a black trench coat with a red armband) incited the crowd because it glorified Nazis. If that is the case, Waters would be charged with disturbing the peace. While in this regalia, Waters had men dressed as Nazi-esque troops standing beside him, firing toy machine guns. Waters said his critics are trying to 'smear and silence' his art which he believes is fighting fascism. He says his performance wasn't glorifying fascism. It was fighting it. Waters claimed that since the hit 1979 release of Pink Floyd's The Wall, Nazi-infused imagery has been present in all his music.