5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Summertime fun is upon us. Tis the season for BBQs, camping, and water parks. But for these celebs this summer, Monday isn't so great.
The star of Season 27 of The Bachelor is trying to do what many celebs find difficult, getting out of the limelight for a sense of normalcy. Zach told TMZ that 'it boils down to wanting a sense of normalcy,' which has changed since he's appeared on The Bachelorette and the Bachelor. Zach's appearance obligations for the bachelor have begun to settle.
Before Zach's time as a reality TV star, he was a tech executive for Oracle and wants to continue working in that industry. Zach recently posted on LinkedIn and said he's already had many job offers. It seems like getting a job won't be so hard for the star, but escaping the fame that has come his way might be difficult.
Conservative provocateur Robbie Starbuck recently criticized Megan Fox on the Twitter-sphere for how she raises her sons. Allegedly Starbucks claims that Fox abuses her sons by 'forcing' them to wear clothing designed for 'girls.'
Robbie tweeted: 'These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community, and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full-on breakdown saying their mom forced them to wear girls' clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.'
Elon commented on that tweet, 'Nobody is perfect.' So he's been following the story. Megan didn't take Robbie's critique lightly, so she took to Instagram, where she tweeted a recent news article about a person reportedly catching modern-day 'witches' eating a deer carcass. Megan captioned the story 'me outside rob starbucks house
Which prompted Elon to tweet
Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023
Elon seems to be preparing for the great witch uprising that Megan Fox leads against those who critique her parenting.
Spears' former partner Kevin Federline is tired from everything his family has endured and the recent allegations that Brittney is facing. Kevin recently was interviewed by Daphne Barak, who published her report in the Sun, and the Daily Mail said Federline said about Brittney, 'I fear she's exhibiting dangerous behavior. – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.'
Federline spoke out against this report saying that the reporter fabricated lies and took advantage of their families' heartache. The reporter even claimed that in a conversation with Brittney's father, he suggested that he feared the pop star would end up like Amy Winehouse.
Brittney's attorney got involved claiming the reporter tried to score an interview with Brittney by using Brittney's kids as bait, suggesting the use of minors was incredibly low for the journalist.
Conservatives are up in arms because Joe Biden and the rest of the White House celebrated Pride this month by displaying a pride flag between two American flags. Biden gave a speech where he spoke passionately about protecting LGBTQ+ rights.
Biden was explicitly about protecting the trans community, especially trans children whose rights have been attacked by conservatives. Conservatives were naturally upset by this and looked for any angle to make them the victims here.
President Joe Biden's administration is receiving backlash online over its Pride Month display at the White House on Sunday as many Twitter users are saying it violates the U.S. Flag Code. Flag Code §7. (e), which reads, 'The flag of the United States of America should be at the…— Mike Netter (@nettermike) June 12, 2023
They eventually stumbled upon the United States flag code and found that Biden violated section 7, article (e), which gives rules for how U.S. flags should be displayed publicly. Article (e) says, 'The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and the highest point of the group when several flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.'
Conservatives have demanded an apology from Biden, but that won't happen. U.S. flag code is more of a recommended guideline than actual U.S. law. It's also violated every day by many people, including conservatives. For instance, the Flag code states that the U.S. flag shouldn't be worn as clothing in any capacity, and I guarantee you that on every beach in America, you'll see someone with an American flag bathing suit.
A Sheriff's deputy says someone falsely claimed that Nicki's child was being abused and that her house was in flames. The swatting prank (a prank phone call used to describe a severe crime to get a significant police response) started when child services got an anonymous call alleging a child was being abused.
A sheriff's deputy rolled up to Nicki's place, and after interviewing her, her husband, and her three-year-old child, no claims of abuse could not be substantiated. Then in the same 24-hour period, another call came in saying her house was on fire, which was also untrue.
Swatting pranks are becoming more and more of a problem for law enforcement. They are particularly dangerous when used on people of color, given America's history of law enforcement and black/brown bodies. Nicki is not letting this swatting go, as she's hired lawyers to expose the pranksters and hold them accountable.