5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Summertime fun is upon us. Tis the season for BBQs, camping, and water parks. But for these celebs this summer, Monday isn't so great.

5. Zach Shallcross because he doesn't seem to want fame anymore.

The star of Season 27 of The Bachelor is trying to do what many celebs find difficult, getting out of the limelight for a sense of normalcy. Zach told TMZ that 'it boils down to wanting a sense of normalcy,' which has changed since he's appeared on The Bachelorette and the Bachelor. Zach's appearance obligations for the bachelor have begun to settle.

Before Zach's time as a reality TV star, he was a tech executive for Oracle and wants to continue working in that industry. Zach recently posted on LinkedIn and said he's already had many job offers. It seems like getting a job won't be so hard for the star, but escaping the fame that has come his way might be difficult.