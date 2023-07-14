Someecards Logo
5 People Having A Bad Week.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 14, 2023 | 2:56 AM
Excited for the weekend? These five celebrities certainly are after a particularly tough week.

5. T.V. Networks because SAG is joining the WGA in their strike for a better contract.

SAG released an official bulletin to all its union members with many rules dictating how actors can even post on social media. SAG has around 160,000 members that are required to follow these rules. Obviously, members can't work as actors, but they also can't voice act, do make-up tests, or rehearse. SAG has also banned actors from promoting any kind of, so no interviews, tours, fan expos, podcast appearances, or posts about a project on social media.

Stand-ins and background actors also have to abide by the rules leaving shows and movies staying in production in a challenging position. Those that think this would be a great time to get discovered should note that anyone not in the union that crosses the picket line will be denied entry into the union in perpetuity.

T.V. Networks seem willing to let this drag on, as writers have been striking since May with no end. Some have speculated that Networks are willing to let this drag on through the fall when they expect many T.V. writers to no longer have enough savings to continue living their lives. It turns out the business execs controlling T.V. are as evil as you think they are.

4. Logan Paul because Canada recalled his energy drink amid health concerns.

Canadian officials announced that stores need to pull Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink called 'Prime' off of shelves because of its incredibly high caffeine levels. Health Canada announced that '200 milligrams of caffeine per can of Prime Energy needs to be pulled from store shelves.

Prime's caffeine levels equal drinking two full cans of Red Bull. Canadians were quick to ban the drink. American Senator Chuck Schumer has recently questioned whether the beverage should be sold in stores on U.S. soil.

Paul and KSI have spoken about the concerns, firstly saying Prime products shouldn't be sold in Canada and that any product up north has gotten there illegally. They also went on to say that Prime has two main products a hydration beverage and an energy beverage. The hydration beverage is for everyone, and the energy drink is 'not recommended' for anyone under 18.

3. Lebron James haters because he isn't retiring yet.

The NBA Legend will continue his historic career after announcing he had no plans of retiring at the ESPYs. LeBron James won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this year to become the league's all-time leading scorer.

During James' acceptance speech, the L.A. Lakers star announced he has no plans to go anywhere. Lebron said, 'I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game?' Lebron says, 'The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.'

2. Emmanuel Macron because someone mailed him a finger.

Someone sent the French President a message by putting a severed finger in the mail for him. Sources claim that police immediately put the finger in their communal fridge to preserve it so it could be tested. If you were wondering, tests did confirm that the finger came from a living human being.

The person missing the finger was reportedly located and given medical attention, although their identity hasn't been revealed. France has been dealing with civil unrest after French police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy Nahel Merzouk. It is alleged that Merzouk was attempting to drive away from the police during a routine traffic stop. Macron condemned those rioting in France and later enjoyed an Elton John concert last week, receiving criticism for being uncaring.

1. Frontier Airlines passengers trying to go to Vegas because they made an unexpected stop in Denver.

Move over, Spirit Airlines looks like there's a new race to the bottom, and Frontier is leading the pack. The frontier flight from Philadelphia to Vegas got messy when two passengers got into a foul exchange that escalated to what could be called a 'cage-match' in the sky.

The best part? The women were traveling together! The passengers got into an argument, eventually standing in the aisle, causing other passengers to get involved. A melee erupted, and according to reports, at least one passenger was hit in the head.

All things that happen in Vegas stay in Vegas. It's too bad these passengers fought before ending up there. Now we all know what they did.

Sources: TMZ
Featured Content