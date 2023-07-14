5 People Having A Bad Week.

Excited for the weekend? These five celebrities certainly are after a particularly tough week.
SAG released an official bulletin to all its union members with many rules dictating how actors can even post on social media. SAG has around 160,000 members that are required to follow these rules. Obviously, members can't work as actors, but they also can't voice act, do make-up tests, or rehearse. SAG has also banned actors from promoting any kind of, so no interviews, tours, fan expos, podcast appearances, or posts about a project on social media.
Stand-ins and background actors also have to abide by the rules leaving shows and movies staying in production in a challenging position. Those that think this would be a great time to get discovered should note that anyone not in the union that crosses the picket line will be denied entry into the union in perpetuity.
T.V. Networks seem willing to let this drag on, as writers have been striking since May with no end. Some have speculated that Networks are willing to let this drag on through the fall when they expect many T.V. writers to no longer have enough savings to continue living their lives. It turns out the business execs controlling T.V. are as evil as you think they are.
Listen I am a literal nobody regarding the SAG/WGA strike but I can tell you that a Netflix producer who ghosted me a year and a half ago slid into my DMs this morning wondering about picking the project we'd discussed back up and it smells a lot like nervous desperation to me.— Catieosaurus (@CatieOsaurus) July 13, 2023
Every second SAG/WGA members are on TV drawing attention to the insane greed of the corporate ruling class is another second people in other jobs can start to think 'wait a second that sounds a lot like my industry' and that's making all the right guys extremely mad right now— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) July 13, 2023
I'm at the SAG strike, I'm at the WGA strike.— Maggie Mae Fish 🌈 (@MaggieMaeFish) July 13, 2023
I'm at the combination SAG/WGA strike.
Word on the street… The AMPTP was split on publishing their comically evil “kick WGA writers out of their homes” Deadline piece — and were SCREAMING at each other on a video call after it backfired.— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) July 12, 2023
Stay strong actors and writers, the companies are terrified.
Canadian officials announced that stores need to pull Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink called 'Prime' off of shelves because of its incredibly high caffeine levels. Health Canada announced that '200 milligrams of caffeine per can of Prime Energy needs to be pulled from store shelves.
Prime's caffeine levels equal drinking two full cans of Red Bull. Canadians were quick to ban the drink. American Senator Chuck Schumer has recently questioned whether the beverage should be sold in stores on U.S. soil.
Paul and KSI have spoken about the concerns, firstly saying Prime products shouldn't be sold in Canada and that any product up north has gotten there illegally. They also went on to say that Prime has two main products a hydration beverage and an energy beverage. The hydration beverage is for everyone, and the energy drink is 'not recommended' for anyone under 18.
The NBA Legend will continue his historic career after announcing he had no plans of retiring at the ESPYs. LeBron James won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this year to become the league's all-time leading scorer.
During James' acceptance speech, the L.A. Lakers star announced he has no plans to go anywhere. Lebron said, 'I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game?' Lebron says, 'The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.'
Wow so LeBron James is not retiring??— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 13, 2023
So him saying that he’s considering retirement the night he got swept by the Denver Nuggets so the attention would be on him and not about how impressive the Nuggets looked in the series was all for show???
He would never do that… 🤨
I will forever be appreciative of Lebron James Laker Era I hope you are too.— Ricky B. (@MrRickySpanish) July 9, 2023
Someone sent the French President a message by putting a severed finger in the mail for him. Sources claim that police immediately put the finger in their communal fridge to preserve it so it could be tested. If you were wondering, tests did confirm that the finger came from a living human being.
The person missing the finger was reportedly located and given medical attention, although their identity hasn't been revealed. France has been dealing with civil unrest after French police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy Nahel Merzouk. It is alleged that Merzouk was attempting to drive away from the police during a routine traffic stop. Macron condemned those rioting in France and later enjoyed an Elton John concert last week, receiving criticism for being uncaring.
REPORT: French President Emmanuel Macron Receives Severed Finger “From Living Human” in the Mail at his Personal Residence.— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 13, 2023
Move over, Spirit Airlines looks like there's a new race to the bottom, and Frontier is leading the pack. The frontier flight from Philadelphia to Vegas got messy when two passengers got into a foul exchange that escalated to what could be called a 'cage-match' in the sky.
The best part? The women were traveling together! The passengers got into an argument, eventually standing in the aisle, causing other passengers to get involved. A melee erupted, and according to reports, at least one passenger was hit in the head.
All things that happen in Vegas stay in Vegas. It's too bad these passengers fought before ending up there. Now we all know what they did.
raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by frontier airlines— Jasmine 🪷 (@jasminelgeorge) July 10, 2023
If Walmarts could fly they would be Frontier Airlines.— Will Kane (@3rdand10) July 13, 2023
