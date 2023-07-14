5 People Having A Bad Week.

SAG released an official bulletin to all its union members with many rules dictating how actors can even post on social media. SAG has around 160,000 members that are required to follow these rules. Obviously, members can't work as actors, but they also can't voice act, do make-up tests, or rehearse. SAG has also banned actors from promoting any kind of, so no interviews, tours, fan expos, podcast appearances, or posts about a project on social media.

Stand-ins and background actors also have to abide by the rules leaving shows and movies staying in production in a challenging position. Those that think this would be a great time to get discovered should note that anyone not in the union that crosses the picket line will be denied entry into the union in perpetuity.

T.V. Networks seem willing to let this drag on, as writers have been striking since May with no end. Some have speculated that Networks are willing to let this drag on through the fall when they expect many T.V. writers to no longer have enough savings to continue living their lives. It turns out the business execs controlling T.V. are as evil as you think they are.