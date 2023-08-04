5 People Having a Bad Week

Sources have alleged that the Wicked stars turned lovers spent time together with their spouses when they came to visit on set in London. Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay saw their former spouses on set multiple times while Grande and Slater continued their alleged affair. It even went as far as couples going on double dates. A source alleges that Grande held Slater and Jay's baby before saying that she was so enamored with their child that she wanted her own.

Sources have even claimed that Grande and Slater were not very discreet onset describing the two as 'sloppy,' suggesting that most of the cast were aware of their relationship. The couple was allegedly seen making out at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party back in March. Gomez and Dalton are ending their marriage after two years, and Slater and Jay had been married for five before announcing their divorce.