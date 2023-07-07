5 People Having A Bad Week.

A rep for PETA told the media that, 'Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.'

PETA's outrage comes after Paris posted pictures on Instagram of her latest addition to her pet family, a teacup chihuahua. Paris asked fans to suggest names for her new pet, but PETA suggested she find a new source to add to her pet family. Paris got her new dog from Foufou's Teacup Puppies Inc, which gets its dogs from breeders.

The PETA rep came for Paris, even more when they said, 'PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be 'sliving' by adopting.'