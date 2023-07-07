5 People Having A Bad Week.

The weekend is upon us as these five celebs hope for some much-needed relief from a terrible week.
A rep for PETA told the media that, 'Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.'
PETA's outrage comes after Paris posted pictures on Instagram of her latest addition to her pet family, a teacup chihuahua. Paris asked fans to suggest names for her new pet, but PETA suggested she find a new source to add to her pet family. Paris got her new dog from Foufou's Teacup Puppies Inc, which gets its dogs from breeders.
The PETA rep came for Paris, even more when they said, 'PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be 'sliving' by adopting.'
Steve-O is in London to tape his comedy special, so jumping off the Tower of London Bridge would be a great way to promote it. Steve-O took the plunge into the River Thames, and police were ready to scoop him and his silly little American behavior up.
Police's problem with his stunt was that it may insight others to try doing the same thing, which could lead to death. Police eventually let him go, and that wasn't the worst part for the comedian. Steve-O said the River Thames was absolutely filthy.
Steve-O is probably hoping these stunts distract from the resurfacing of a questionable tattoo he got back in 2006. Regardless the stunt got him the attention he wanted, and hopefully, it was worth it!
Lance recently tweeted the following:
Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023
The tweets seemed to promote this very conversation that Lance had with Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner, who is trans, believed there should be a separate category for trans athletes due to what they believed was an unfair advantage of being born a male.
While filming 'Stars on Mars,' Armstrong doubled down on his statements claiming he sounds like a 'rightwing lunatic' while Armstrong says he is the most 'Liberal person.' Singer Tinashe called him out for the comments, and Armstrong still didn't budge. Leading, gay figure skating star Adam Rippon gave a confessional saying that he'll never forget how Armstrong ruined the show's filming with his comments.
The full episode will air on Monday, July 10th, and Armstrong is probably hoping the edit doesn't make him look like a 'right-wing lunatic.'
Menounos is speaking about her battle with pancreatic cancer; her experience is truly a nightmare. On the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, Maria revealed that her doctors completely missed her cancerous tumor during an initial exam, causing it to metastasize greatly.
Looking back at her records, physicians thought they had noted the tumor, but upon checking, it seems as though it was missed. Leading to the tumor doubling in size. Menounos shared her learning that 'Different scans have the ability to see different things better.' While the processes are complicated an MRI would've caught the growth
Wishing Menounos a speedy recovery, and fans of movie theaters want nothing more than for Menounos to get better.
Seeing a movie in a non-AMC theater sucks because I can’t see Maria Menounos 😭— Benjamin (@cheetodores) July 5, 2023
Brittney was backhanded by the security team of Victor Wembanyama, the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. According to Wembanyama Brittney grabbed him as he was walking in the hotel lobby of Aria, and his security team responded by quickly turning and smacking the person without looking at who it was.
The 19-year-old NBA player never turned to see what was happening as he said he was instructed not to stop as not to cause a commotion. It turns out it was the second smack heard around the world because everyone is talking about it (the first one being Will Smith smacking Chris Rock).
Spears, who is reasonably upset, told her side of the story: she didn't grab Wembanyama but tapped him on the shoulder and was greeted with a backhand from his security team. Brittney said she recognized the young athlete earlier in the day, saw him again later that evening, and decided to congratulate him on his success. The lobby was loud, so she tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention, leading to the smack.
Brittney added that she herself was 'swarmed' by a bunch of fans on her way to Aria, and her security team didn't hit any of them. She was also displeased at Victor's statements to the media, in which he seemed to talk about the incident lightheartedly.
Fans are not happy with the situation.
Wemby’s Instagram comments are full of insane Brittney Spears fans attacking him for whatever the heck accidentally happened in a hotel— A11 Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) July 7, 2023
They’re verbally abusing a 19-year-old kid… what weirdos
I want to see this Brittney Spears incident footage, just to see if she can reach Wembanyana’s shoulder 😂.— Gregg Wayans (@GreggWayans) July 7, 2023
Of all the white women to smack, Brittney Spears was not it 🤦🏽♀️ You gon have to pay up 😂— ☘️Shamrock🍀 (@2kool_4school) July 7, 2023