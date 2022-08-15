5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5. Mariah Carey because her home got broken into while she was on vacation.

All I Want For Christmas is JUSTICE! Shutterstock

They say you should never post pictures of yourself while you're on vacation, so burglars don't know you're away from home. Mariah Carey learned this lesson the hard way.

Page Six reported that while the Grammy-winning singer was enjoying luxurious summer vacations in both Italy and the Hamptons, her Atlanta mansion was robbed.

Carey posted vacation photos with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, all over social media— possibly giving robbers a head's up that the Atlanta house was vacant.

The police investigation is still open.