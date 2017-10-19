Amber Tamblyn tweets support of husband David Cross after racism accusations.

Sophie Hirsh
Oct 19, 2017@7:32 PM
Amber Tamblyn is standing by her husband David Cross.

Earlier this week, comedian Charlyne Yi shared a series of tweets about the first time she met David Cross, about ten years ago. She alleged that Cross joked about her not speaking English, said, "Ching-chong-ching-chong" to her, and asked if she was going to fight him with karate.

Cross responded to her tweets with an invitation to discuss the encounter in private, and later, a lengthy statement explaining that he doesn't remember the encounter and an apology for hurting her.

Many tweeted their dissatisfaction with Cross' apology, and on Thursday, a Twitter user brought Amber Tamblyn's name into the mix.

Within two hours, Tamblyn had defended herself and her husband in a succinct tweet.

"He said he was sorry, publicly, several times," the actress wrote. "Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks."

Shortly afterwards, Tamblyn posted what just might be a subtweet aimed at their haters.

This certainly has been a month for David Cross and Amber Tamblyn.

