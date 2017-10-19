Amber Tamblyn tweets support of husband David Cross after racism accusations.

Amber Tamblyn is standing by her husband David Cross.

Earlier this week, comedian Charlyne Yi shared a series of tweets about the first time she met David Cross, about ten years ago. She alleged that Cross joked about her not speaking English, said, "Ching-chong-ching-chong" to her, and asked if she was going to fight him with karate.

Cross responded to her tweets with an invitation to discuss the encounter in private, and later, a lengthy statement explaining that he doesn't remember the encounter and an apology for hurting her.

Many tweeted their dissatisfaction with Cross' apology, and on Thursday, a Twitter user brought Amber Tamblyn's name into the mix.

Ugh what is he doing?? Meanwhile his wife, the lovely @ambertamblyn, is such an advocate and force of nature — Amy McScary (@butteresq) October 19, 2017

Within two hours, Tamblyn had defended herself and her husband in a succinct tweet.

He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 19, 2017

"He said he was sorry, publicly, several times," the actress wrote. "Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks."