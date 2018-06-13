Angelina Jolie could lose custody of her kids to Brad Pitt unless she follows court orders.

Angelina Jolie could lose primary physical custody of her and Brad Pitt's kids if she doesn't work on improving their relationship with Pitt.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in the pair's ongoing divorce case said that the kids "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them." The judge added that it was "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."
One of the steps being taken toward this end is the judge's order that Jolie give her children cellphones that Pitt can call whenever he wants, without her monitoring the calls. She's also not allowed to read any text messages between the kids and their father.
Jolie was also told that she had to call each of the kids' doctors and pass on the information that “the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father.” This comes after the incident in 2016 that led to Pitt being accused of child abuse (but he was cleared).
In addition, the court reportedly made up a summer schedule for each of the six kids, with the exception of Maddox, who was deemed old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with Pitt.
Here's what that schedule looks like:
Pitt will stay in London, where Jolie currently lives, from June 8 to June 17. During that time, he'll get custody of one or two of the kids at a time (whom he'll choose in advance) for four hours a day. Pitt will spend time with each child at least twice, and Jolie is not allowed to be present or interfere in any way.
Then, from the period of June 27 through July 1, Pitt will get custody with one or two of the kids for 10 hours a day, only a child therapist will also be with them during that time.
Next, Pitt will get the kids for four consecutive days between July 8 and July 14. But again, not all the children at once. And a child therapist will be present during that time, too, and will meet with the kids before and after each two day period.
The last part of the schedule designates that Pitt gets custody from July 21 through July 29, this time in California (either at his house, which is the former family home, or at Jolie's LA house). Jolie's in charge of getting the kids to California, while Pitt will take care of getting them back to London.
Whenever the kids are with Pitt, Jolie can't call them more than one time a day, at a predetermined time.
The documents reveal that the court told Jolie, “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”
Hopefully this schedule will allow the kids all time to bond with their dad.