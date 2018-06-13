Angelina Jolie could lose custody of her kids to Brad Pitt unless she follows court orders.

Angelina Jolie could lose primary physical custody of her and Brad Pitt's kids if she doesn't work on improving their relationship with Pitt.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in the pair's ongoing divorce case said that the kids "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them." The judge added that it was "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

One of the steps being taken toward this end is the judge's order that Jolie give her children cellphones that Pitt can call whenever he wants, without her monitoring the calls. She's also not allowed to read any text messages between the kids and their father.

Jolie was also told that she had to call each of the kids' doctors and pass on the information that “the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father.” This comes after the incident in 2016 that led to Pitt being accused of child abuse (but he was cleared).

In addition, the court reportedly made up a summer schedule for each of the six kids, with the exception of Maddox, who was deemed old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with Pitt.