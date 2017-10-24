Anna Faris speaks about director sexually harassing her on set: 'He slapped my a** in front of the crew.'

The #MeToo movement is still growing.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unqualified, host and actress Anna Faris opened up about a time she was sexually harassed while working in Hollywood, as pointed out by Entertainment Weekly.

“I had a director–I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf. And he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” Faris said on the podcast. “And all I could do was giggle.” She didn't know how to speak up in the moment–and neither did anyone else. "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’"

Faris giggled as a defense mechanism, hoping to minimize the issue in the moment. "And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, 'It’s not that big of a deal. Come on Faris, buck up, it's not that big of a deal. Like, just giggle,’" she recalled thinking. "But it made me feel small. And he wouldn’t have done that to the lead male."

She and actress Arielle Kebbel, the episode's guest, proceeded to analyze "the giggle," a tactic they've both used to get out of uncomfortable situations with men. "It's like, screw you for making me have to figure it out," Kebbel said, referring to the male witnesses who often stay silent when observing harassment. "That's a great way to put it. This is my puzzle? Fuck you," added Faris.