Celebrities mourn the death of Anthony Bourdain.

Celebrities mourn the death of Anthony Bourdain.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jun 08, 2018@2:39 PM
Advertising

On Friday, June 8, the world was stunned and saddened to learn of the death of chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain was found by fellow chef and close friend Eric Ripert in a hotel room in Paris; the cause of death was ruled suicide. He is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

CNN issued a statement on Bourdain's death:

It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food, and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their grief at the loss of Bourdain.

1. Tom Collicchio

2. Christiane Amapour

3. Elijah Wood

4. Josh Gad

Advertising

5. Neil deGrasse Tyson

6. Jamie Oliver

7. Gordon Ramsay

8. Chrissy Teigen

Advertising

9. Questlove

reposted: @questlovesfood Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain’s passing. I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it’s sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life. Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away. Lastly I’ll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock. Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have “some umph to it.” He wanted power and attitude. I’d agree with him, and then I’d play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an “argument” over Herb Alpert’s “Route 101”: I made the case that the song’s good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn’t be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I’m finishing that playlist, and when I do, I’ll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

10. Lea Michele

11. Lena Waithe

12. Iggy Pop

Advertising

13. Adam Richman

14. José Andrés

15. Pete Souza

16. Bryan Cranston

Advertising

17. Debra Messing

18. Mia Farrow

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc