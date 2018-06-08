Celebrities mourn the death of Anthony Bourdain.

On Friday, June 8, the world was stunned and saddened to learn of the death of chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain was found by fellow chef and close friend Eric Ripert in a hotel room in Paris; the cause of death was ruled suicide. He is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.
CNN issued a statement on Bourdain's death:
It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food, and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.
Celebrities took to Twitter to share their grief at the loss of Bourdain.
1. Tom Collicchio
2. Christiane Amapour
3. Elijah Wood
4. Josh Gad
5. Neil deGrasse Tyson
6. Jamie Oliver
7. Gordon Ramsay
8. Chrissy Teigen
9. Questlove
10. Lea Michele
11. Lena Waithe
12. Iggy Pop
13. Adam Richman
14. José Andrés
15. Pete Souza
16. Bryan Cranston
17. Debra Messing
18. Mia Farrow
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).