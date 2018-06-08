Celebrities mourn the death of Anthony Bourdain.

On Friday, June 8, the world was stunned and saddened to learn of the death of chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain was found by fellow chef and close friend Eric Ripert in a hotel room in Paris; the cause of death was ruled suicide. He is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

CNN issued a statement on Bourdain's death:

It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food, and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their grief at the loss of Bourdain.

1. Tom Collicchio

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

2. Christiane Amapour

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

3. Elijah Wood

His wisdom, his insight, his humor, his compassion, his staunch resistance to the inauthentic and support of all that resonates from the heart, and his passion for life that he shared with the us....Its difficult to process a world without Anthony Bourdain. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 8, 2018

4. Josh Gad