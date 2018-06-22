Did Ariana Grande just tweet out the size of Pete Davidson's d*ck? Sure seems like it.

Holy moly. Did Ariana Grande just…did she just tweet out the size of her fiancé Pete Davidson's dick?? Because…it really seems like she did. Especially since she's since deleted the tweet. (But of course there are screenshots.)

The singer was responding to a question from someone on Twitter. Earlier in the week, Grande had premiered a snippet of a new song from her upcoming album Sweetener in an Instagram video.

whatchu wanna know — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

A fan asked her about the song, and she answered that it was about Pete, and called "Pete." (Have you noticed that the newly dating AND newly engaged Ariana and Pete are sort of into each other? It's hard to pick up, but if you look closely...)