Did Ariana Grande just tweet out the size of Pete Davidson's d*ck? Sure seems like it.

Jessie Dean Altman
Jun 22, 2018@6:33 PM
Holy moly. Did Ariana Grande just…did she just tweet out the size of her fiancé Pete Davidson's dick?? Because…it really seems like she did. Especially since she's since deleted the tweet. (But of course there are screenshots.)

The singer was responding to a question from someone on Twitter. Earlier in the week, Grande had premiered a snippet of a new song from her upcoming album Sweetener in an Instagram video.

A fan asked her about the song, and she answered that it was about Pete, and called "Pete." (Have you noticed that the newly dating AND newly engaged Ariana and Pete are sort of into each other? It's hard to pick up, but if you look closely...)

three days til sweetener preorder ♡ 🌫

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Then someone asked how long "Pete" was and Ariana answered, "About 10 inches." (!!!!!!!!) Um. Yes, she went there.

Then she quit joking and answered the real question, saying about a minute.

She did delete the tweet, but not before some screenshots were taken.

Hopefully his "10 inches" can handle a lot more than a minute.

Ugh, I need to go take a shower.

