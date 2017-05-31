Advertising

Ariel Winter may have taken some heat for her Memorial Day bikini pic, but she has no regrets about posting images of her body.

In a new, well-timed interview with Refinery 29 for their Take Back the Beach series, Ariel discussed that idea of having the perfect “beach body.” She explained, “It’s hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I’m honest about my insecurities that people think I’m 100 percent positive about my body all the time, but I’m not. I get really uncomfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

Advertising

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Even with that body positive attitude, Ariel has had to deal with her fair share of body shamers. In early May, she defended her decision to wear a revealing dress to a Television Academy event. The Los Angeles Times posted her Instagram message about the criticism over her fashion choice, which said, in part: "Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Advertising

As for those haters, she said there’s no pleasing everyone, explaining to R29: “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did."

So she changed course, explaining: "I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Advertising

She also said that the breast reduction surgery she had in 2015 "helped me feel so much better about my body.” With her overall message of self-love and body acceptance, you can expect that Ariel won't hold back with the photos she posts.

Ariel explained that she won't be listening to what other people say, noting: “I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

Check out more of Ariel's R29 interview and video of her photo shoot for the article.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.