Ben Affleck might've just made 2017's most cringeworthy 'joke' about sexual assault.

Accusations of sexual assault against Ben Affleck are about a month old now, but we'd still like to issue a resounding "TOO SOON" in the direction of a joke he made this week. And, Ben, it's safe to say 100 years from now will still be too soon for making jokes about sexual assault.

While promoting the film Justice League on a press tour this week, Affleck and the rest of the movie's stars were asked what would happen if Supergirl joined the team. Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, responded, “I think it would just create a different dynamic, you know–"

Affleck, who apparently has no filter, interrupted him by saying “You following the news at all?” with a chuckle.

Yes, Ben, we've been following the news. (And writing about it. Every day. It's been quite stressful.) Actress Hilarie Burton accused you of groping her in 2003. A video recently emerged of you groping TV host Anne-Marie Losique in 2004. So, if this is the news you're referring to, you're saying that should Supergirl join the Justice League franchise, you would...grope her?