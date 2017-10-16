Advertising

Carrie Fisher left behind a pretty awesome legacy of stories–and the latest tale to emerge about the actress is no exception.

As pointed out by Page Six, Fisher's friend Heather Ross recently appeared on the Morning Mix, a local radio station in Tucson, Arizona. On the show, Ross disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by "a high-profile, Oscar-winning producer" (not Harvey Weinstein, she clarified) whom she met online. She said she and Fisher also met online.

After telling Fisher about her assault, Fisher stood up for her friend in a super badass way. "She was very protective of me and more scared for my safety than anything," Ross said. About two weeks after this happened, and Fisher was feeling less fearful, she found herself at Sony studios, where the Hollywood producer worked–and she came up with a brilliant idea.

"I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany’s box wrapped with the white bow," Ross remembered Fisher telling her at the time. "It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood, with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.' And I about died," Ross said with a laugh. "She stood up for people."

That's right–Carrie Fisher personally delivered this sexually-assaulting sleaze bag a nasty cow tongue inside a Tiffany box. And she watched him open it.

Ross further described why she never formally reported her assault on the radio show.

"I felt safe thinking, 'Okay, I'm overweight, I'm not attractive to these people... I'm not looking to become an actress,'" she explained. "So when I met with guy, and when it happened, it happened so quickly that I was ashamed of myself. I thought I did something wrong. And I thought, 'Well, maybe by meeting up with him, having lunch or dinner with him, that I was asking for it.' So I stayed quiet for years. Because I didn't want the retribution."

Heather Ross' reasoning for keeping quiet about her assault–fear of retribution and thinking it was in some way her fault–is why many people choose not to report being assaulted. In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, and as part of the Me Too movement, many people have become vocal about being assaulted or harassed in the past week.

