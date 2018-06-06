Chelsea Peretti just flawlessly shut down Roseanne's tweet about 'free speech.'

On Tuesday, Roseanne Barr (who had said she was leaving Twitter but apparently really didn't want to go) tweeted, "tomorrow please vote for freedom of speech!" (The tweet was sent at 1:35 am, so she was referring to the June 5 midterm primaries.)
Roseanne has been acting like her right to freedom of speech was impinged upon when her show was canceled after she compared Valerie Jarrett to a movie ape. But she still has free speech (and a huge platform on Twitter from which to use it) — she just got a lot of criticism, which is completely legal.
Actor and comedian Chelsea Peretti perfectly summed up Barr's situation by responding to her on Twitter, writing, "did the police come arrest you and your writers? did twitter shut down your account? kay. then u had freedom of speech girl ppl just didn't like the monkey thing too much & it hit u in ur pocket$."
And other people weighed in. One person wrote, "As the saying goes, 'When you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.'"
Another added, "Freedom of speech is not freedom from the backlash and social consequences of your speech. It grants you a legal right to say what you want without being arrested or sued for it. It doesn't protect you from being fired or criticized for it."
That's what so many conservatives/Trump supporters don't seem to understand. We do have freedom of speech, where the freedom is from government persecution. It's not freedom from any criticism or repercussions. That's just not how it works. You can't say whatever you want and expect there to be no consequences, but you are safe from the police coming to your house, arresting you, and throwing you into jail for what you said.