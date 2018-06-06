Chelsea Peretti just flawlessly shut down Roseanne's tweet about 'free speech.'

On Tuesday, Roseanne Barr (who had said she was leaving Twitter but apparently really didn't want to go) tweeted, "tomorrow please vote for freedom of speech!" (The tweet was sent at 1:35 am, so she was referring to the June 5 midterm primaries.)

Roseanne has been acting like her right to freedom of speech was impinged upon when her show was canceled after she compared Valerie Jarrett to a movie ape. But she still has free speech (and a huge platform on Twitter from which to use it) — she just got a lot of criticism, which is completely legal.

Actor and comedian Chelsea Peretti perfectly summed up Barr's situation by responding to her on Twitter, writing, "did the police come arrest you and your writers? did twitter shut down your account? kay. then u had freedom of speech girl ppl just didn't like the monkey thing too much & it hit u in ur pocket$."

And other people weighed in. One person wrote, "As the saying goes, 'When you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.'"