Someone called Chrissy Teigen's breastfeeding pic 'narcissistic.' She made them regret it.

Chrissy Teigen is the unrivaled Queen of internet content. And recently, her majesty shared this hilarious and important photo that shows her breastfeeding her son Miles on one breast, and her daughter Luna's baby doll on the other.

"Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now, she wrote. The iconic Instagram photo is on its way to garnering 3 million likes, a feat most of us plebeians can only dream of.

But where there is greatness, there will always be haters soon to follow. Teigen is constantly plagued by them, like the troll who tweeted this in response to her recent breastfeeding pic:

"I think its perfectly fine for women who breast feed in public. They are doing it because they need to. When you post on social media that you are doing it, it comes across as narcissistic though."

The tweet has since been deleted (smart move!), but not before it caught Teigen's attention. And since comebacks are pretty much our queen's forté, she wasted no time with her response.