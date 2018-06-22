Chrissy Teigen posed with Shania Twain and that don't impress people much.

In the eyes of most of her fans, Chrissy Teigen, model, cookbook author, and cohost of Lip Sync Battle, can do no wrong.
But then on Thursday nigiht, she Instagrammed a picture of herself and Canadian country singer Shania Twain on the set of Lip Sync Battle.
Okay, so why are people mad about this? Well, it all comes down to an interview that Twain gave in which she said that she would have voted for Trump if she'd been an American. And who does Chrissy Teigen hate with the hate of a thousand hates? That's right, Donald Trump. So, you know...awkward.
In the interview, Twain said:
I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?
Twain later apologized over the course of four tweets on Twitter.
She continued,
I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.
I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician.
My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.
Still, to borrow a phrase (AGAIN, sorry) from Twain, that don't impress people much. As was evidenced by the comments on the Instagram.
But a lot of people still loved the picture.
What can we say? Chrissy is just pretty lovable!