Chrissy Teigen posed with Shania Twain and that don't impress people much.

In the eyes of most of her fans, Chrissy Teigen, model, cookbook author, and cohost of Lip Sync Battle, can do no wrong.

But then on Thursday nigiht, she Instagrammed a picture of herself and Canadian country singer Shania Twain on the set of Lip Sync Battle.

Okay, so why are people mad about this? Well, it all comes down to an interview that Twain gave in which she said that she would have voted for Trump if she'd been an American. And who does Chrissy Teigen hate with the hate of a thousand hates? That's right, Donald Trump. So, you know...awkward.

In the interview, Twain said:

I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?

Twain later apologized over the course of four tweets on Twitter.