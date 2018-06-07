Chrissy Teigen is even hilarious when joking about her son's premature birth

Chrissy Teigen's son Miles Theordore was born prematurely, a fact that she joked about in a self-deprecating way on Instagram. On June 7, the model and cookbook author posted a picture of her newborn son, along with a little story about how she thinks his premature birth came to be.

Along with the picture of the infant, Teigen wrote, "Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that's all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early. Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"

All right, it's kind of hard to imagine Chrissy Teigen and her husband, actor and singer John Legend, being super boring but sure, whatever you say, Chrissy.

This isn't the first picture Teigen's posted of the baby — she shared a picture of him when he was first born, introducing him to the world.

She also posted a picture of him with his big sister, 2-year-old Luna Simone.