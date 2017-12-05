Chrissy Teigen just called out tabloids and their 'anonymous sources' with the perfect tweet.

You know those sketchy quotes in tabloid articles that are attributed to an "unnamed source" or "an insider"? As one might expect, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen are not fans of those quotes–especially when it comes to articles about themselves.

Chrissy Teigen recently read an article written by E! News, in which one such anonymous source shared their insight into Teigen's pregnancy eating habits.

The article reads:

"Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants." Our insider added, "Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy."

Teigen, being the Twitter queen that she is, quoted the article on Twitter, adding her own commentary. "You guys should do a service to all the celebs who give you hourly content and say who your sources are so we can get rid of the shitty 'friends' in our lives who sell you stories," she wrote, simultaneously throwing shade at both E! News and her "shitty friends."