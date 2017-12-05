Chrissy Teigen just called out tabloids and their 'anonymous sources' with the perfect tweet.

You know those sketchy quotes in tabloid articles that are attributed to an "unnamed source" or "an insider"? As one might expect, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen are not fans of those quotes–especially when it comes to articles about themselves.
Chrissy Teigen recently read an article written by E! News, in which one such anonymous source shared their insight into Teigen's pregnancy eating habits.
The article reads:
"Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants."
Our insider added, "Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy."
Teigen, being the Twitter queen that she is, quoted the article on Twitter, adding her own commentary. "You guys should do a service to all the celebs who give you hourly content and say who your sources are so we can get rid of the shitty 'friends' in our lives who sell you stories," she wrote, simultaneously throwing shade at both E! News and her "shitty friends."
Teigen asked E! News to reveal the names of these alleged sources, in return for the "hourly content" (a.k.a. Twitter and Instagram posts) she's constantly giving them for free. If E! is entirely fabricating the quotes, then they won't have names to reveal. And if Teigen really does have a shitty friend who is selling tidbits about Teigen's life to tabloids, she deserves to know who they are so she can tell them "boy, bye."
E! News has yet to respond, but one fan did give Teigen a pretty good suggestion of how to figure out which one of her friends might be responsible (although it's also likely that E! News entirely fabricated the quotes). "You better Tyrion Lannister these 'friends' and tell them all different stuff and see what leaks," the fan responded.
However, it doesn't look like Teigen is going to go with that Game of Thrones-inspired plan, as she's not a great liar. (Unlike her "friends!")
Here's hoping Chrissy Teigen somehow gets to the bottom of this–and that her tweet teaches tabloids and bad friends to be a little more ethical.