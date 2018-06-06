David Spade’s two tributes to his late sister-in-law, Kate Spade, will make you cry.

Designer Kate Spade was found dead on June 5 in what is reported to be a suicide. She was just 55 years old, and her death is shocking, not just to the public, but to her own family members.

Kate married Andy Spade, the brother of the comedian and SNL alum David Spade, in 1994. Together in 1993, Kate and Andy created the successful (and much coveted) Kate Spade handbag brand, before her last name was actually Spade. They sold the company in 2007, so that Kate could be closer to her daughter with Andy, who is now 13.

On Tuesday, David Spade posted on both Instagram and Twitter about his now deceased sister-in-law.

The Instagram picture shows Kate and David standing together, and the caption reads: "Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it. It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."