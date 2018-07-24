Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed on heroin and the whole internet is praying for her.

may wilkerson
Jul 24, 2018@8:06 PM
Singer Demi Lovato is reportedly in the hospital following a heroin overdose, TMZ reports. The Disney star-turned-pop star has become somewhat of an icon for mental health recovery and has been refreshingly honest with her fans about her struggles with bipolar disorder, bulimia and addiction. After six years sober following a stint in rehab, the singer recently released the song "Sober" in which she revealed she had relapsed.

This is devastating news and we hope she's okay. Meanwhile, the internet has rallied together to pray and send love in her direction:

The love is strong, Demi.

