Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed on heroin and the whole internet is praying for her.

Singer Demi Lovato is reportedly in the hospital following a heroin overdose, TMZ reports. The Disney star-turned-pop star has become somewhat of an icon for mental health recovery and has been refreshingly honest with her fans about her struggles with bipolar disorder, bulimia and addiction. After six years sober following a stint in rehab, the singer recently released the song "Sober" in which she revealed she had relapsed.

This is devastating news and we hope she's okay. Meanwhile, the internet has rallied together to pray and send love in her direction:

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Oh no. 😥 Seeing reports that #DemiLovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills earlier today in what sources are saying is a heroin overdose. I've never wanted a story on TMZ to be more untrue than this one. Love Demi and hope she's OK! Stunned right now. — JJ Ryan (@JJRyanOnAir) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018