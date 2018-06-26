Demi Lovato’s new tattoo may have something to do with her song about relapsing.

Demi Lovato just showed the world her newest tattoo: the word free written in cursive on the outside of her pinky finger. She shared a picture of the tattoo in her Instagram stories on Monday, June 25, but dated it Friday, June 22.

Instagram: Demi Lovato

And she's not the only one who got the tattoo — the rest of her team did, too. Lovato shared another picture on her stories, this one of six hands all with the same tattoo. On the pic she wrote: The team that tats together stays together." Well, let's hope so!

Instagram: Demi Lovato

Lovato posted the picture of her new tattoo four days after revealing that she'd relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Her new song, "Sober," contains the lyrics “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”