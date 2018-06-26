Demi Lovato’s new tattoo may have something to do with her song about relapsing.

Demi Lovato just showed the world her newest tattoo: the word free written in cursive on the outside of her pinky finger. She shared a picture of the tattoo in her Instagram stories on Monday, June 25, but dated it Friday, June 22.
And she's not the only one who got the tattoo — the rest of her team did, too. Lovato shared another picture on her stories, this one of six hands all with the same tattoo. On the pic she wrote: The team that tats together stays together." Well, let's hope so!
Lovato posted the picture of her new tattoo four days after revealing that she'd relapsed after six years of sobriety.
Her new song, "Sober," contains the lyrics “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”
The song was released on Thursday, June 21, and on Sunday, June 24, Lovato posted a clip on social media of herself performing the new song, along with the caption, "Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten."
In the clip, an emotional Lovato performs "Sober," singing, “And I’m sorry for the fans / I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”
It takes a lot of bravery to be that open. Lovato's clearly got a ton of fans, judging from the size of the audience and the noise as they cheered her on.