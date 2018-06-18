5 Father’s Day posts from celebs who are not petty to their exes.

Just because a couple is no longer together doesn't mean that they have to hate each other. People can break up and not wish each other into the fiery pits of hell. Especially when it comes to the one thing couples can't undo — kids. A few couples showed that on Father's Day, by writing sweet tributes to their exes/baby daddies. Or, dog daddy, in one case.

1. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Garner posted an Instagram of Affleck and wrote, "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck." She added the hashtags "#happyfathersday," "#threeluckykids," and "haveagreatdeay."

Affleck also posted something on Father's Day — a picture of a card given to him by his kids. He wrote, "I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure." Awww!