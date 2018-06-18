5 Father’s Day posts from celebs who are not petty to their exes.

Just because a couple is no longer together doesn't mean that they have to hate each other. People can break up and not wish each other into the fiery pits of hell. Especially when it comes to the one thing couples can't undo — kids. A few couples showed that on Father's Day, by writing sweet tributes to their exes/baby daddies. Or, dog daddy, in one case.
1. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Garner posted an Instagram of Affleck and wrote, "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck." She added the hashtags "#happyfathersday," "#threeluckykids," and "haveagreatdeay."
Affleck also posted something on Father's Day — a picture of a card given to him by his kids. He wrote, "I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure." Awww!
2. Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff
Even though they broke up in January, Lena Dunham still wished her ex Jack Antonoff a happy day on Sunday. On Instagram she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @jackantonoff. We may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever.”
It's not altogether clear who Antonoff is the father of, but I'm guessing it's the couple's dogs.
3. Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.
Although the two are in the midst of getting divorced, Vanessa Trump was big enough to wish her ex, Donald Trump, Jr., the father of their five children, a happy day on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Father's Day times 5 @DonaldTrumpJr.! Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies!"
4. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Paltrow and Martin may have consciously uncoupled, but he'll always be the father of their children. On Sunday, Paltrow posted a sweet picture of Martin and their two kids, Apple and Moses, and wrote, "Happy Father's Day cajm, you are a ray of sunshine."
5. Fergie and Josh Duhamel
Fergie used her Twitter account to send a message of love from her son Axl to his father, her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel. Along with a picture of young Axl, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day Dad!!!! Love, Axl."