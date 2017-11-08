'Gossip Girl's' Ed Westwick under police investigation following rape accusation.

Rape allegations against Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick are not being taken lightly.

Monday evening, actress Kristina Cohen wrote a Facebook post describing the night Ed Westwick raped her three years ago, an accusation which he was quick to deny.

As reported by Deadline, Kristina Cohen filed a police report Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating her claim. Deadline shared part of the report, which reads, "Suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence…three years ago."

Deadline spoke with Kristina Cohen about her experience coming forward with the allegation. "It’s been an absolute rollercoaster going through this, but I know that I’m serving the greater good and that it’s for the collective of all of us to have a voice and to create radical change in the industry," she said. "I want to deliver a message of restoration for all the women going through this, and to show that we can heal our relationships with men and women."

Cohen's childhood friend Blaise Godbe Lipman and Cohen's sister Katalina Colgate both spoke with Deadline about the rape, which Lipman says happened in February 2014. Cohen allegedly told both Lipman and Colgate about the rape shortly after it happened.