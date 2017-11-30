Mommy-shamers are coming after Jessica Simpson for letting her 5-year-old wear makeup.

When perusing the aisles of a makeup store, one does not simply not try on any makeup. Makeup stores have testers for a reason. Makeup stores have employees who will apply your makeup for free for a reason. The reason being that makeup is fun and it's even more fun when it's free!
However, many of Jessica Simpson's followers have some qualms with that outlook. Simpson recently posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell. In the picture, both are puckering up for the camera to show off their lipstick. Simpson is wearing a soft pink hue, while Maxwell is wearing a dark purple. "This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth," Simpson wrote alongside the shot.
Several commenters threw major shade (and shame) at Simpson for letting her daughter get involved with makeup at such a young age.
"Isn't she too young for makeup?" commented one user.
"Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What's wrong with you," wrote another.
"She's too young for makeup. You're going to regret it. Trust me," added someone else.
Other users didn't have as much a problem with the fact that Maxwell was experimenting with makeup as they did with Mac's alleged animal testing and use of chemicals.
"Cuties!!! 💜💜💜 But so many chemicals in those lipsticks Jess!! I used to only wear Mac lipsticks and now switched over to organic ones and they look just as good!!" wrote one user. "Sad because they test on animals.... go get some cruelty free brands," added another.
But amidst the shame, there was also plenty of support.
"Good for you for allowing your daughter to be herself and have with make-up! She is a beauty! What a blessing from God!!" wrote one fan.
This is not the only time Jessica Simpson was mommy-shamed for a photo of her daughter. Earlier this year, she posted a shot of Maxwell wearing a bikini, and the mommy-shamers came out in full force. Here's hoping Jessica Simpson's fans learn to be a little more chill someday soon.