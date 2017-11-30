Mommy-shamers are coming after Jessica Simpson for letting her 5-year-old wear makeup.

When perusing the aisles of a makeup store, one does not simply not try on any makeup. Makeup stores have testers for a reason. Makeup stores have employees who will apply your makeup for free for a reason. The reason being that makeup is fun and it's even more fun when it's free!

However, many of Jessica Simpson's followers have some qualms with that outlook. Simpson recently posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell. In the picture, both are puckering up for the camera to show off their lipstick. Simpson is wearing a soft pink hue, while Maxwell is wearing a dark purple. "This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth," Simpson wrote alongside the shot.

This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Several commenters threw major shade (and shame) at Simpson for letting her daughter get involved with makeup at such a young age.

"Isn't she too young for makeup?" commented one user.

"Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What's wrong with you," wrote another.

"She's too young for makeup. You're going to regret it. Trust me," added someone else.