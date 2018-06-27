Jessica Simpson got mom-shamed for letting her son do something completely normal.

Jessica Simpson found herself on the receiving end of some parent-shaming when she posted a picture of her son, his arm in a cast, playing around in the pool with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE,” Simpson captioned the video.

In the video, Ace, 4, gets a lift into a backflip in the pool. He's nowhere near the edge of the pool, so it's not like he's going to bang into anything. Looks like a pretty fun time, really.

Some internet commenters did not agree.