Jessica Simpson got mom-shamed for letting her son do something completely normal.

Jessica Simpson found herself on the receiving end of some parent-shaming when she posted a picture of her son, his arm in a cast, playing around in the pool with her husband, Eric Johnson.
“A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE,” Simpson captioned the video.
In the video, Ace, 4, gets a lift into a backflip in the pool. He's nowhere near the edge of the pool, so it's not like he's going to bang into anything. Looks like a pretty fun time, really.
Some internet commenters did not agree.
But not everyone was trying to mom-shame Simpson. The majority of folks thought her parenting skills were just fine.
So the overall consensus is that this activity is perfectly safe and also, the cast is waterproof. So calm down, people trying to parent-shame Simpson, and go back to your own lives. Jessica Simpson's got it covered.