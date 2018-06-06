Kendra Wilkinson live-tweets then deletes fight with estranged husband, Hank Baskett.

Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband Hank Baskett in April, but on Tuesday there seemed to be trouble between the two, as she tweeted about him in a series of now deleted tweets.
Over the span of three tweets, the former Playboy model and Girl Next Door wrote, "He's blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant." She's referring to an alleged affair that Baskett had with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter, Alijah Mary.
"He's blaming me for his football career ending," she continued. "Why is hank recording me right now. Please tell him to leave me alone and stop."
But Wilkinson deleted those tweets and then tweeted, "When u feel like u give he [sic] best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u... it's hard to breathe. Love you all."
With maybe a bit of tweet-regret, she followed up with, "I tried so hard. I did everything by the book and loved and i get shit on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day."
Her next tweet read, "I'm minding my business and after i tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I'm trying to get out of my house fast. But recording me is my trigger."
In April, People reported that despite their separation, Wilkinson and Baskett were still living together. That can make for an awfully awkward situation. A source told People that Baskett hadn't moved out of the house and added, "I wouldn't rule out a reconciliation. She doesn't have a plan right now."