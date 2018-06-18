Kim Kardashian is in hot water for her hairstyle again. Kim, please google 'cultural appropriation.'

Jessie Dean Altman
Jun 18, 2018@12:47 PM
This weekend the MTV Movie & TV Awards were filmed, and Kim Kardashian got herself into some proverbial hot water by choosing to wear her long hair in tiny braids.

After Kardashian tweeted a video showing off her hair, she received accusations of cultural appropriation from some people on Twitter.

But not everyone agreed.

This isn't the first time Kardashian's been called out for appropriation after wearing braids.

She wore them back in January, and received pretty much the same criticism then.

Braids #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Added to the criticism this time around was the notion that Kardashian was trying to steal focus from Beyoncé and Jay Z, who just put out a surprise album, Everything is Love.

So is Kim's hair an example of cultural appropriation or not? What do you think?

