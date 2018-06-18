Kim Kardashian is in hot water for her hairstyle again. Kim, please google 'cultural appropriation.'

This weekend the MTV Movie & TV Awards were filmed, and Kim Kardashian got herself into some proverbial hot water by choosing to wear her long hair in tiny braids.

After Kardashian tweeted a video showing off her hair, she received accusations of cultural appropriation from some people on Twitter.

Isn't this cultural appropriation? — Akshita's reputation was always worse (@feminist__stan) June 17, 2018

reeeeeeeeeeee cultural appropriation reeeeeeeeeeee — k0rnsyrup (@jayykorn) June 17, 2018

Because like we KEEP SAYING black girls can’t wear this hairstyle without being stereotyped or humiliated for it. It’s seen as ghetto and unprofessional on us , but since Kim is trying to rock it , its “fashion” 🙄 — hahaha I do THAT 😀 (@callme_kenzee) June 17, 2018

it’s not cute to appropriate my culture. your privilege is really showing — aasha (a-ä-sha) ♋️ (@deactivate__me) June 17, 2018

But not everyone agreed.