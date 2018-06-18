People are calling out Kylie Jenner for her ‘disrespectful’ Father’s Day post for Caitlyn.

Advertising
Sunday was Father's Day, and Kylie Jenner posted a bunch of pictures of herself with her sister, Kendall, and their father, who was Bruce Jenner but is now Caitlyn Jenner. And almost immediately, a war started in the comments on Instagram. (Surprise!)
The pictures, which Kylie posted along with the caption, "so lucky to have you," were called "disrespectful" and "awkward" by some folks who thought Kylie should have used a current picture of Caitlyn instead of old ones.
One person asked Kylie if she was "too embarrassed" to post a current picture.
A few people mentioned that they thought Caitlyn Jenner should celebrate Mother's Day instead of Father's Day, due to her gender change.
But other people pointed out that just because Caitlyn Jenner has changed genders, she's still her kids' father figure.
Other commenters bemoaned the general cruelty of some of the comments.
At least one person called Caitlyn "disrespectful" for transitioning in the first place.
Aside from all the arguing, some people took to the comment section just to point out how very much Kylie looked like her own daughter, Stormi. Which is, you know, how genetics works.
Anyhow, just for the record, Caitlyn has never asked her kids to call her "Mom."
