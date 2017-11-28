This footage of Meghan Markle on 'Deal or No Deal' is a royal throwback.

You've gotta start somewhere–and for Meghan Markle, her "somewhere" was being a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal.

In light of Markle and Prince Harry announcing their engagement yesterday, someone on the internet unearthed footage of the actress posing alongside a briefcase in high heels to make Howie Mandel look good.

In a 2013 interview with Esquire, Markle was asked about her stint on Deal or No Deal. "You were one of the briefcase girls on Deal or No Deal," the magazine prompted her. "That had to be sort of fun."