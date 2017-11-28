This footage of Meghan Markle on 'Deal or No Deal' is a royal throwback.

You've gotta start somewhere–and for Meghan Markle, her "somewhere" was being a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal.
In light of Markle and Prince Harry announcing their engagement yesterday, someone on the internet unearthed footage of the actress posing alongside a briefcase in high heels to make Howie Mandel look good.
In a 2013 interview with Esquire, Markle was asked about her stint on Deal or No Deal. "You were one of the briefcase girls on Deal or No Deal," the magazine prompted her. "That had to be sort of fun."
I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on "Deal." It's run the gamut. Definitely working on "Deal or No Deal" was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that's a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else.
And even though Markle did her fair share of Deal or No Deal episodes, she never had the winning case. "I didn't ever have it. I don't think I did. I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose," she told Esquire. "I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down."
I just watched the clip again after reading that quote, and now all I can see is the subtle look of relief on Markle's face that her number was finally called and she could go sit down. It really was unfair that the briefcase models had to stand in place while wearing high heels. Thanks a lot, Howie Mandel.