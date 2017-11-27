Headline about actress Meghan Markle's engagement to 'former soldier' goes viral.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement early this morning–and basically, everyone is freaking out.
At least, that's the angle we took when covering the royal engagement.
U.K.-based men's news website Joe.co.uk had another, far more creative idea. Its headline reads, "Successful actress Meghan Markle to wed former soldier."
The headline pokes fun at (and points out the problem with) news outlets that treat Prince Harry as the more significant member of the newly-engaged couple, just because he's a man and has been famous longer. A quick Google search reveals that most outlets lead their headlines about the engagement with Prince Harry's name instead of Meghan Markle's.
Joe.co.uk's entire article was written in alignment with its headline, treating Prince Harry as a nameless, less-important figure–the way that women who are less famous than their fiancés are often treated by the media.
"The 36-year-old star of hit show Suits met her fiance - an Englishman by the name of Harry Windsor - in the summer of 2016," reads the Joe.co.uk article.
"Windsor is a 33-year-old former soldier, having served in Helmand, Afghanistan with the Army Air Corps," the article continues. "He is currently unemployed but does charity work."
This is not the first time a news website has commented on the issue of leaving treating women as less important.
When Amal and George Clooney got married, Reuters' headline read, "George Clooney, UK human rights lawyer are engaged." Business Woman Media covered the couple's nuptials with the headline "Internationally acclaimed barrister Amal Alamuddin marries an actor."
After Michael Phelps won his 25th gold medal, Babe.net published the headline, "Congrats girl! Fiancé of former Miss California scoops his 25th medal," in reference to his wife Nicole Johnson.
When Olympic trap shooter Corey Cogdell-Unrein won a bronze medal, the Chicago Tribune infamously tweeted "Wife of a Bears' lineman wins a bronze medal today in Rio Olympics." After the omission of Cogdell-Unrein's name went viral, the Chigago Tribune updated the headline.