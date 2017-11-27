Headline about actress Meghan Markle's engagement to 'former soldier' goes viral.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement early this morning–and basically, everyone is freaking out.

At least, that's the angle we took when covering the royal engagement.

U.K.-based men's news website Joe.co.uk had another, far more creative idea. Its headline reads, "Successful actress Meghan Markle to wed former soldier."

The guys at @JOE_co_uk won the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement announcement with this headline and story. 😂😂 #Headlines #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/lxsQ0wHdOn — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) November 27, 2017

The headline pokes fun at (and points out the problem with) news outlets that treat Prince Harry as the more significant member of the newly-engaged couple, just because he's a man and has been famous longer. A quick Google search reveals that most outlets lead their headlines about the engagement with Prince Harry's name instead of Meghan Markle's.

Joe.co.uk's entire article was written in alignment with its headline, treating Prince Harry as a nameless, less-important figure–the way that women who are less famous than their fiancés are often treated by the media.