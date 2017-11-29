The internet is loving these pics of Meghan Markle's naturally curly hair.

If you're a fan of Meghan Markle (even if you only became a fan two days ago when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced), you probably know that she almost always wears her hair the same way. From Suits to Deal or No Deal to Monday's engagement photo op, Markle is rarely seen without her signature long locks and a blowout.
Many black women have expressed excitement that a half-black woman will be marrying into the Royal Family, so it's no surprise that throwback photos of Markle with her natural, curly hair are making the rounds on the internet.
Previously, fans have tweeted their desire to see Markle let down her natural hair.
The future princess (fine, future duchess) looks stunning 24/7 (as far as we know) so it's no surprise that she can pull off any hairdo, from her natural curls to her typical blowout. We're sure that whatever hairstyle Markle chooses on her wedding day will go with a tiara quite nicely.