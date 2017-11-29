The internet is loving these pics of Meghan Markle's naturally curly hair.

If you're a fan of Meghan Markle (even if you only became a fan two days ago when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced), you probably know that she almost always wears her hair the same way. From Suits to Deal or No Deal to Monday's engagement photo op, Markle is rarely seen without her signature long locks and a blowout.

Many black women have expressed excitement that a half-black woman will be marrying into the Royal Family, so it's no surprise that throwback photos of Markle with her natural, curly hair are making the rounds on the internet.

SOLVED MY OWN CASE! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 We got curls in the royal palace y'all!!! ➰➰➰➰😩😩😩🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Starting a petition to get Meghan to wear a fresh wash & go around the palace. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/5QyRed0VDJ — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) November 27, 2017

Let Us Now Praise Meghan Markle's Natural, Curly Hair https://t.co/Fe48kdNXqz pic.twitter.com/ZErbMxKSnt — xixingy (@xixingy) November 29, 2017