The funniest response to Meghan Markle's engagement came from her TV fiancé.

In case you somehow missed it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially engaged.

Plenty of people reacted to the news with shock and excitement–but quite the opposite reaction came from actor Patrick J. Adams, Markle's Suits co-star. Markle's character Rachel Zane and Adams' character Mike Ross are currently engaged on the show, so naturally, he was blindsided to find out his bae has gone on and gotten engaged to yet another guy.

She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

"She said she was just going out to get some milk..." Adams tweeted, along with Kensington Palace's tweet announcing the engagement.

A ton of people responded to Adams' hilarious tweet, mostly Suits fans who were absolutely loving it.