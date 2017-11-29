Instagram announced the 10 most-liked posts of 2017. #6 is a doozy.

The end of 2017 is still a solid month away, but we're totally fine with this garbage dumpster of a year wrapping up a little early. Evidently, Instagram feels the same way, because the social platform just released its 2017 Year in Review. There are nine top 10 lists, from the year's top hashtags to the most-used filters to the most-followed celebrities.
The most notable "achievement," however, is the honor of the most-liked posts of the year. The number one slot is really no surprise: It's Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement from February 1.
Bey's legendary post came at a time when we all really needed some hope. (In case you forgot, it dropped about a week and a half after the presidential inauguration.) I will never forget where I was when I saw Beyoncé's legendary post: The Container Store on 6th Avenue.
Not to mention, her post revealing the twins came in at the number 4 most-liked post of the year.
The other eight most-liked posts of the year all go to Selena Gomez and Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gomez's post disclosing her kidney surgery of course made the list.
As did two photos of her and her ex, The Weeknd. They came in at number 6 and number 7. Awkward!
The Weeknd recently made headlines for deleting photos of Gomez and him from his Instagram–so props to Gomez for not caring about him enough to bother deleting their pictures. Get it girl. Get that clout.
The most-liked videos of 2017 also go to mostly Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez, as well as Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Argentinian soccer player Leo Messi.
Check out the rest of the "winners" here. And remember, there are still four weeks left to share an epic Instagram post that tops Beyoncé's record. You never know!