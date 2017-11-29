Instagram announced the 10 most-liked posts of 2017. #6 is a doozy.

The end of 2017 is still a solid month away, but we're totally fine with this garbage dumpster of a year wrapping up a little early. Evidently, Instagram feels the same way, because the social platform just released its 2017 Year in Review. There are nine top 10 lists, from the year's top hashtags to the most-used filters to the most-followed celebrities.

The most notable "achievement," however, is the honor of the most-liked posts of the year. The number one slot is really no surprise: It's Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement from February 1.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Bey's legendary post came at a time when we all really needed some hope. (In case you forgot, it dropped about a week and a half after the presidential inauguration.) I will never forget where I was when I saw Beyoncé's legendary post: The Container Store on 6th Avenue.

Not to mention, her post revealing the twins came in at the number 4 most-liked post of the year.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The other eight most-liked posts of the year all go to Selena Gomez and Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.