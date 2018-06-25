'Riverdale' actor Charles Melton gets blasted for a series of fat-shaming tweets.

Riverdale actor Charles Melton found himself in hot water when some seriously awful fat-shaming tweets he'd posted were uncovered recently. The tweets are from 2012, but still — he was 21 at that time (as opposed to, say, 8), and it's really sad to see how mean and narrow-minded he was.
Who made him the boss of yoga pants?
This is so stupid and misinformed.
What the actual hell?
This couldn't be any less insightful or witty.
What is about fat people that bothers thin people so very much? Why do they find it necessary to make cruel jokes at their expense?
People were understandably pissed off.
Also, if you're going to make fun of other people, maybe don't make yourself look extra stupid in the process.
Rather than apologize on Twitter for the old tweets, Melton initially made his Twitter account private. That didn't really lessen the backlash, as at least one person called the move "petty af."
However, Melton did issue an apology in the form of a statement given to ET.
I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate.
I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.
So hopefully Melton has grown up since then and learned a lesson. And maybe he has enough empathy now to truly change his mindset.