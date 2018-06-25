'Riverdale' actor Charles Melton gets blasted for a series of fat-shaming tweets.

Riverdale actor Charles Melton found himself in hot water when some seriously awful fat-shaming tweets he'd posted were uncovered recently. The tweets are from 2012, but still — he was 21 at that time (as opposed to, say, 8), and it's really sad to see how mean and narrow-minded he was.

These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick pic.twitter.com/nxabu4Xv38 — Choni memes (@choniweed) June 17, 2018

Who made him the boss of yoga pants?

This is so stupid and misinformed.

What the actual hell?

This couldn't be any less insightful or witty.