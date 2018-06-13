Ryan Reynolds hilariously claps back at Kanye’s claim that ‘Deadpool’ stole from him.

Kanye West is a Deadpool fan but that doesn't mean he won't low key shade the franchise about using music that he thinks sounds like his. West tweeted that he loved both Deadpool movies, but that next time they should ask to clear the use of his music. Or something like that??

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

Is he saying that they're not being innovative with their choice of movie music? Or is saying they used tracks that sounded so much like his own that they were basically stealing? Is he maybe just saying he'd like his tracks to be used on any future Deadpool films? How is this so confusing?

Giphy

To emphasize how strange this is, let me just point out that Deadpool 2 uses mostly old hits (by people like Peter Gabriel, a-ha, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Air Supply, and Cher) as well as an original Celine Dion song called "Ashes." I'm no music expert, but I don't think any of them sound particularly like Kanye. In fact, the only tracks West could be referring to are by Diplo, Skrillex (??), and DJ Shadow featuring Run The Jewels. Unless he's talking about the actual score of the film?