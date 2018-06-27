Sarah Hyland slams 'perv' commenters who came for Ariel Winter's recent Instagram photo.

On Sunday, actor Sarah Hyland stood up for her Modern Family onscreen sister, Ariel Winter, when some trolls insulted Winter's looks on Instagram. Winter had posted a picture of herself in a gray tank top with her arms crossed, waiting while her car filled with gas. She wrote in the caption, "Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself."

Her caption is pretty hilarious. So many pictures that end up on Instagram are of people trying to look their very best, primping and posing, but we all know that's not what people look like in real life. This picture of Winter is so totally not posed and one hundred percent real — and since she claims it's accurate, she must stand with her arms crossed and that look on her face a lot.

But of course if Winter posts a picture showing even one millimeter of the skin on her body, she's going to get gross comments from trolls. The picture was removed for reasons of copyright, but according to People, not before Hyland wrote: “To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!” Ha, nice one.