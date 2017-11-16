Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber were spotted kissing and apparently a lot of people care.

If you were bummed about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's recent breakup, take solace in the fact that both parties seem to have happily reunited with their exes.
Last night, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted smooching at his hockey game. (Apparently Justin Bieber plays hockey.) Some creepy pics of the kiss emerged on TMZ and then on Twitter, all but confirming the rumors that Gomez and Bieber are back together.
I'm assuming this really is true love, because my ex-boyfriend played hockey, and I refused to get anywhere near him at games because hockey players get so disgustingly sweaty and never wash their mouth guards. So either Gomez is head over heels, or Bieber keeps his mouth guard squeaky clean.
Jelena fans promptly lost their shit over the pics, expressing all the OMG FEELS.
Others had more, shall we say, in-depth thoughts about the news.
As explained by Vogue, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on-again, off-again romance started nearly seven years ago, with that infamous IHOP date/non-date in December 2010. During their most recent "off" period, in January of this year, Gomez began dating The Weeknd...and now, The Weeknd is reportedly dating his ex Bella Hadid again.
And they all lived happily ever after...I guess?