Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber were spotted kissing and apparently a lot of people care.

If you were bummed about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's recent breakup, take solace in the fact that both parties seem to have happily reunited with their exes.

Last night, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted smooching at his hockey game. (Apparently Justin Bieber plays hockey.) Some creepy pics of the kiss emerged on TMZ and then on Twitter, all but confirming the rumors that Gomez and Bieber are back together.

Justin & Selena last night 💋 pic.twitter.com/C4BLfgCfYZ — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) November 16, 2017

Even if you're not a fan of Justin and Selena you can not deny that this is cute #Jelenaisback pic.twitter.com/d5534Lkp3R — leah. (@castawxyluke) November 16, 2017

I'm assuming this really is true love, because my ex-boyfriend played hockey, and I refused to get anywhere near him at games because hockey players get so disgustingly sweaty and never wash their mouth guards. So either Gomez is head over heels, or Bieber keeps his mouth guard squeaky clean.

Jelena fans promptly lost their shit over the pics, expressing all the OMG FEELS.