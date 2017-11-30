Selena Gomez finally addressed WTF is going on with her and Justin Bieber.

Rumors that exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are dating again have been swirling for several weeks now. The pair has been spotted hanging out several times; most notably, they were caught smooching at his hockey game about two weeks ago.
Even though Gomez and Bieber have yet to confirm whether or not they're officially back together, Gomez is finally starting to open up about the topic.
Billboard recently named Gomez its Woman of the Year. In her interview, Gomez opened up about a wide variety of topics, including her dog, her kidney transplant surgery scar, and of course, the aftermath of her relationship with The Weeknd (which includes spending time with Justin Bieber).
When Billboard asked Gomez what brought Bieber back into her life, she explained that because they've known each other for so long, she really appreciates their relationship.
I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] -- we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself. It’s me going to get coffee earlier this morning and talking with a woman who was celebrating her birthday and going to Disneyland for the first time. I told her about my favorite things there, and she got excited, and then I got excited because she was excited. The littlest things are impactful.
And despite the indication that things have been starting up again between her and Bieber, Gomez currently identifies as single. When Billboard asked her "What has been the best part of being single?" she made it clear that yes, she is currently single.
The best part? It’s actually... you know what, though? Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.
Looks like Gomez has managed to stay on good terms with two of her exes. Good for you girl.
Not to mention, she seems pretty chill about her dog being a constant reminder of her ex-boyfriend. "It’s actually funny -- it was my ex-boyfriend’s [The Weeknd] doing," she said, when asked how she chose her dog Charlie. "We were walking down the street [in New York], and he saw a cute little puppy in the window and walked in. Charlie was in the corner. He had his head down and he just seemed really sad, and I loved him. I find I do that in every situation in life. I find that person -- or dog -- and I’m like, 'Yessss. That’s who I want.'"
She also opened up about the scar she has from her kidney transplant. Gomez' friend Francia Raisa gave her a kidney this summer. When Billboard asked her if she felt comfortable with her scar, she talked about how she has grown to accept it.
I do. I didn't, but I do now. It was really hard in the beginning. I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to bitch about and just asking, “Why?” I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn't feel great about with myself. When I look at my body now, I just see life.