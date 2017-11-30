Selena Gomez finally addressed WTF is going on with her and Justin Bieber.

Rumors that exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are dating again have been swirling for several weeks now. The pair has been spotted hanging out several times; most notably, they were caught smooching at his hockey game about two weeks ago.

Even though Gomez and Bieber have yet to confirm whether or not they're officially back together, Gomez is finally starting to open up about the topic.

Billboard recently named Gomez its Woman of the Year. In her interview, Gomez opened up about a wide variety of topics, including her dog, her kidney transplant surgery scar, and of course, the aftermath of her relationship with The Weeknd (which includes spending time with Justin Bieber).

When Billboard asked Gomez what brought Bieber back into her life, she explained that because they've known each other for so long, she really appreciates their relationship.