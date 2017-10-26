Seth Rogen goes after Twitter CEO for what he's doing with Russian propaganda money.

Seth Rogen has never been one to filter his thoughts when it comes to the state of American democracy–and today is no exception.

This morning, Twitter shared a blog post commenting on Russian interference in the presidential election. The social platform announced it has decided to off-board advertising from every Twitter account owned by two specific Russian news sites, Russia Today and Sputnik. The money, which is a cool $1.9 million, will be donated to "support external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation, with an initial focus on elections and automation."

Twitter says the decision was made in response to findings that both Russia Today and Sputnik tried to interfere with the election on the Russian government's behalf.

Off-boarding advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik.



We’re donating all projected earnings ($1.9mm) to support external research into the use of Twitter in elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation. https://t.co/zIxfqqXCZr — jack (@jack) October 26, 2017

That's right people, Russian election interference really happened!!! Real news!

Many responded to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's announcement, but no one's reply was quite as fiery as Seth Rogen's.