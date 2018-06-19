Tommy Lee responds to his son’s blistering Father’s Day post by sharing his rehab costs.

The current feud between father and son Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee just keeps getting sadder.

On Monday afternoon, Tommy Lee's son, Brandon, posted an Instagram asking his father to speak to him directly and not through social media. Which is a little weird, because he's using social media to ask, but never mind. In the post, which was just a picture of text, Brandon wrote:

Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face. You post something for the world to see, saying I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of person I am. I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it's making us all act like kids. Let's just drop it dude. You're mad I didn't say happy Father's Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf--ker … I didn't hear s--t from you… and I didn't go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It's time to move on. Let's keep this private."

Brandon captioned the post "Sorry for the noise everyone. Hopefully this is the End."

It was not the end.

Because apparently Tommy had to have the last word, posting a text Instagram of his own.

Tommy wrote,