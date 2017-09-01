Advertising

Being a celebrity certainly has its perks. Depending on your situation, you can obtain an MTV Cribs lifestyle with piles of cash, free products heaped on you by companies, access to VIP events, and all of the accolades and attention in the multiverse (if you're into that).

However, on the flip side, there's the lurking throngs of fans and followers who track your every move and criticize even the pettiest human action. This is where I come in to tell you that The Amityville Horror star Chloe Grace Moretz and her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham (his dad is the soccer player) have been flirting again on Instagram, according to People.

Ooh la la.

For those unacquainted with their well-documented relationship, Moretz and Beckham were doing the dew (dating and gazing into each other's oceanic eyes) all last summer. Sadly, when the summer ended and they removed the rose-colored beach glasses from their super young faces, Moretz and Beckham broke up. This just proves that love is dead. Or you know, that summer is fun and flirty and dating in the public eye is terrifying for everyone, but especially young babies?! But wait, there might be hope yet! Not only did an anonymous source (REVEAL YOURSELF COWARD) tell People that Moretz and Beckham have started hanging out again. Then (drum roll please), on Thursday, Moretz posted a heart on one of Beckham's Instagram photos. This is ex behavior that many of us are guilty of - we just don't have the whole world watching us. A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT Are the rumors true?! Have the babes returned to each other's arms? At this point, we shall have to wait and see.

