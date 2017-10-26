Jenna Dewan Tatum got mom-shamed again, because her booty is too much to handle.

Given the internet's vast and gorgeous offerings of shark facts and pictures of unlikely animal friendships, you'd think people would have better things to do than troll moms online. But here we are, in 2017, Trump is president (I'm still crying) and the lovely Jenna Dewan Tatum has been mom-shamed once again for posting a harmless picture of herself.
When the dancer, actress and mother of 4-year-old Everly posted an Instagram photo in a lace body suit and new boots, the internet lost its mind (if it ever had one in the first place).
Honestly, if we're going to collectively freak out about anything it should be the fact that Dewan Tatum co-hosts World of Dance alongside J-Lo and NOW THEY ARE FRIENDS. Her Instagram post is basically an ode to boots and her friendship with Jenny from the Block, haters are just rolling through because she looks good.
Because it's the internet, and everything is terrible, some commenters felt the need to comment on Dewan Tatum's status as a mother.
I'm already asleep.
While others fixated on what Channing thinks of the photo.
Um, he probably likes it?! People are idiots.
Then there were the commenters who were bitter she wouldn't explain the intent for the photo, even though the intent is explicitly included in the caption.
Still, others are shocked that you can be publicly hot AND have a healthy relationship.
Have they missed the memo on Channing and Dewan Tatum's whole relationship?!
Luckily, despite the chronic mom-shamers, there were voices of reason.
In case you missed it, this is sadly not the first time Dewan Tatum has come under fire for living her life. She was mom-shamed for this butt picture just a month ago.
Haters stay bored and empty inside, I guess.
If there's any takeaway to be had from this mess, it's that more of these commenters should take Dewan Tatum's lead and do some daily stretching. It'll help get all that bitter blood flowing.