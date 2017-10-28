Kim Kardashian dressed up like Cher and Twitter is here for it.

Halloween weekend has officially commenced. Which means Twitter is now transforming into a non-stop feed of people showing off their Halloween costumes, and of course, celebrities unveiling looks to their cult followings. In order to kick off the weekend, Kim Kardashian and her friend and TV personality Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Sonny and Cher, and the duo looked convincing.

Apparently the pair was headed to a 70s themed Halloween party, so the costumes were extra topical.

Getting ready for tonight! My first look for the Halloween week! Can you guess what I’m going to be??? #HallowKKWeen — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Kim milked suspense on Twitter and teased fans with hints before the final reveal.

When you compare the reference photos to the costumes, it's a pretty impressive likeness.