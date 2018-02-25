Kylie Jenner is getting dragged for naming her new baby after her other baby.

Advertising
Less than a month after the whirlwind birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi, the young makeup mogul has announced her newest cosmetics collection:
As you probably already gathered, The Weather Collection is inspired by none other than baby Stormi herself.
The brightly-colored collection will be available to makeup junkies on February 28th.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a LOT of jokes about Jenner's decision to name the collection after baby Stormi.
Only time will tell if Stormi feels honored or threatened by the makeup collection that shares her name's origin. In the meantime, the internet has got plenty of jokes.
