Kylie Jenner is getting dragged for naming her new baby after her other baby.

Less than a month after the whirlwind birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi, the young makeup mogul has announced her newest cosmetics collection:

a few of my favorites 💛 #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi. @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/OAFe5Xr6wu — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 23, 2018

As you probably already gathered, The Weather Collection is inspired by none other than baby Stormi herself.

The brightly-colored collection will be available to makeup junkies on February 28th.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a LOT of jokes about Jenner's decision to name the collection after baby Stormi.

Kylie really dropped the ball not naming something in her Stormi collection "Chance of Meatballs."



I'm stoned. — Slendermommy (@molls) February 25, 2018

No hate but didn’t you say you worked on it all throughout ur hole pregnancy so wouldn’t the baby name be inspired by the makeup? — Ash Nickerson (@ash_nickerson) February 23, 2018

She most likely had the name ready before Stormi was born🌩❤️ — AshleyNicole. (@ashleeniicolee_) February 23, 2018