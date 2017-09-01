Advertising

A new report from Page Six reveals that Prince didn't have an orange crush, and in fact, The Purple One's favorite color was in fact -- purple. On Thursday, Prince's half-sister Sharon Nelson told The Associated Press that "contrary to what has been said, purple was and is Prince’s color."

I mean, no offense to those who doubted Prince's allegiance to the royal color, but it seems like a stretch to believe he'd ever place orange above his beloved purple.

Rumors of His Majesty's love of orange circulated last week after Prince's (only full) sister Tyka Nelson told Evening Standard that orange was secretly his favorite all these years.

"It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange," Nelson told reporters.

As you likely know already, the internet has been going wild with discussion over Prince's true favorite color. Prince's sister: "People always associated Prince with purple, but his favorite color was actually orange."



Me: pic.twitter.com/DPUe8jiHMp — DJ R-Tistic (@dj_RTistic) August 31, 2017 A lot of people weren't ready to accept orange as The High Priest of Pop's favorite color from the rainbow. People are trying to convince me today that Prince's favorite color was orange. pic.twitter.com/9us6kyCU7i — MariaElena Fernandez (@writerchica) August 30, 2017 This triggered an existential crisis for some people. Prince’s sister says his favorite color was actually orange, not purple, and now everything I know is wrong. pic.twitter.com/w2KyTXRwho — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) September 1, 2017 As with any theory, there WERE truthers claiming orange was Prince's beloved all along. Minnesotans have known for decades that purple wasn't Prince's favorite color, get it together other 49 — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) August 31, 2017 Technically, since he's no longer with us, we can take either sister's word for it. This will presents us with a golden (orange) opportunity to tap into our pre-existing confirmation bias. Which is, that Purple was always number one. But also, would anyone even show up to the theaters for a movie called Orange Rain?! The theater would need to hand out hazmat suits. I'm just glad Nelson spoke up so we can go back to a simpler time. A time where everyone knew that Prince loved Purple, and a time where the concept of a movie called Orange Rain never existed.

