Advertising

Once upon a time, One Direction's boy band leader Harry Styles and the queen of pop controversy Taylor Swift were dating. There have already been countless internet pieces written about why they dated, why they broke up, and the intricate arc of their relationship. However, the voyeuristic online conversation has been missing out on what's really interesting about the love lost. And that is, what it felt like to be an outsider interacting with the couple.

In a recent article from Teen Vogue, the One Direction band mate Liam Payne shared a bizarre story of an elevator ride with his parents, Swift, Styles, and Ed Sheeran.

Advertising

What better gang to potentially get stuck in an elevator with?! Your parents, two band mates and a pop star who makes music videos where she smashes her ex's belongings.

"I got in a lift once, my parents were there, this is a really random story," Payne told Z100. He continued, "And Taylor Swift was in the lift," he continued. "I was in the lift, Harry was in the lift, Ed Sheeran, and my parents. And the lift was going up and he just kept going turning around to me going, 'Bass.' And that's all he was saying. 'Bass.' So that's one of my favorite party stories." While that bizarre elevator moment was actually Sheeran doing the trolling, the image of Styles and Swift uncomfortably standing in the midst of the scene is idealic. I personally don't have a deep investment in either of them, but I love images of people in deep discomfort. Also, how did Payne's parents feel?! I imagine they were just thinking, "get me out of this elevator, this 20-year-old is fried and we have cable at home." https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=91&v=w1QmP9I6y2w When it came to speaking directly on his experiences Swift herself, Payne elusively glanced at the camera at said "Look what we made her do." Which was an apt way to reference her music without starting any online beef. While there may not be a deep revelation to glean from this story, the image of Swift and Styles awkwardly riding an elevator with Payne's parents and an obnoxious Sheeran is enough to warm the coldest and most sadistic of hearts.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.