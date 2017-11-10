Taylor Swift takes shots at Kanye on new song. This beef will never end.

We all remember the iconic pop culture moment when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift during her 2009 MTV VMAs speech to say, "Yo, Taylor. I'm really happy for you and I'ma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time."

There have been countless memes spoofing this interaction, and the moment of shade and brutal honesty birthed one of the pettiest and most longstanding beefs in pop culture.

And now, as a continuation of this beef, Taylor Swift slammed Kanye in a track off her new album Reputation titled "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."