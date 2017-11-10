Taylor Swift takes shots at Kanye on new song. This beef will never end.

We all remember the iconic pop culture moment when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift during her 2009 MTV VMAs speech to say, "Yo, Taylor. I'm really happy for you and I'ma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time."
There have been countless memes spoofing this interaction, and the moment of shade and brutal honesty birthed one of the pettiest and most longstanding beefs in pop culture.
And now, as a continuation of this beef, Taylor Swift slammed Kanye in a track off her new album Reputation titled "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."
"It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,” she sings.
These lyrics reference the brief amount of time where Kanye and Taylor Swift were friendly before the release of his song "Famous." The backstabbing line refers to the infamous leaked phone call that Kim Kardashian posted on Twitter over the summer. The phone call disclosed a conversation where Taylor Swift approved of Kanye's "Famous" lyrics that explicitly mention her.
"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous," he sings.
Before Kim leaked the conversation, Taylor Swift claimed she advised Kanye against the lyrics due to the implicit misoginy.
The lyrics for "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" make it clear that Taylor Swift has neither forgotten nor forgiven Kanye. It would appear their mega petty beef is alive and well in her heart.
"So why’d you have to rain on my parade? I’m shaking my head/And locking the gates," she sings.
At one point in the song Taylor Swift also accuses the rapper of "mind-twisting" and references Kanye's falling out with Jay-Z.
"But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / Mm mm / If only you weren’t so shady,” Swift sings.
Is there room for a truce between the two?!
"Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do / I can’t even say it with a straight face," she sings.
With Taylor Swift's level of petty, it's unlikely this beef won't lose it's ammo anytime soon.