Victoria's Secret model gets body-shamed for looking 'too thin' in nude.

Existing as a woman in the public eye (or really in general) is a Herculean feat. This reality applies double-fold when it comes to posting pictures of yourself online. No matter what a famous woman looks like, there is always a chorus of people ready to tell her she's too fat, too thin, too something. And yes, even Victoria's Secret models deal with the effects of this widespread cultural pathology.

On Wednesday, when Victoria's Secret model Elsa Host posted a harmless nude on her Instagram, the masses couldn't help but speculate on whether her body is healthy.

"R u sleeping?" the 29-year-old wrote in the caption

R u sleeping? A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Feb 21, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

Rather than merely appreciating the photo or scrolling past, a handful of commenters thought it was their job to speculate on her thinness.