Willow Smith said growing up famous is 'terrible' and now there's a full-on Twitter discussion.

In a recent interview with Girlgaze, 17-year-old Willow Smith opened up about the ways growing up in the spotlight hasn't been easy.

Citing the ways in which Jaden and her have been centered in the media all throughout their childhood, Willow said it's hard to stay emotionally centered when the world is constantly scrutinizing every misstep. Particularly, when you're already going through the scary process of growing up.

She shared:

"Growing up and trying to figure out your life while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible. And the only way to get over it, is to go into it."

Willow Smith says it was "excruciatingly terrible" growing up in a famous family https://t.co/CKqvZ8f5Sz pic.twitter.com/6Yy7Ibxbft — buzzfeed.com/shopping (@BuzzFeed) November 25, 2017

While adults who seek out fame have a choice in the matter, Willow pointed out how famous kids are thrust in to the spotlight without choosing it for themselves. And because of this, she's felt pressured to either lean into fame or disappear completely.