Willow Smith said growing up famous is 'terrible' and now there's a full-on Twitter discussion.

In a recent interview with Girlgaze, 17-year-old Willow Smith opened up about the ways growing up in the spotlight hasn't been easy.
Citing the ways in which Jaden and her have been centered in the media all throughout their childhood, Willow said it's hard to stay emotionally centered when the world is constantly scrutinizing every misstep. Particularly, when you're already going through the scary process of growing up.
She shared:
"Growing up and trying to figure out your life while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible. And the only way to get over it, is to go into it."
While adults who seek out fame have a choice in the matter, Willow pointed out how famous kids are thrust in to the spotlight without choosing it for themselves. And because of this, she's felt pressured to either lean into fame or disappear completely.
"You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can’t change any of those things. When you’re born into it, there are two choices that you have; I’m either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or no one is going to know where I am and I’m really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There’s really no in-between."
While Willow has chosen to currently lean into fame, she expressed concern for other famous kids who don't feel emotionally up to it.
She said:
"I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche."
Her thoughts on fame sparked a discussion among people on Twitter.
While some people had difficulty empathizing with a child of the rich and famous, others felt Willow made some good points about the downsides of fame. In some ways, the discussion itself serves as a meta proof of the ways in which Willow's childhood has been publicly analyzed.
While most of us would be hard pressed to find people who would turn down the riches of the Smith family, the idea of spending a childhood in the spotlight doesn't go without a downside.
Can you imagine all of your teenage phases, the horror of puberty, and bouts of hormonal rage being recorded for the whole world to scrutinize?!
It does sound like a tall order to serve up.
What do you think?! Do you agree with Willow's assessment of fame, or do you think her detractors on Twitter are onto something?